Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 57,671 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

