Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4,639.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cintas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,668,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $293.32 and a 12 month high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

