Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

