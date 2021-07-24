Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is RHS Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $63.43. 5,847,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.