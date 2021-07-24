Scotiabank Lowers Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$156.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.33.

TSE EQB opened at C$139.63 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$69.17 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$137.90.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

