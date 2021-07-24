SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WORX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

