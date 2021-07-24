Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

