Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.72 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

