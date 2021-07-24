Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

