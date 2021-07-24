Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $8.19 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00116434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00145181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.94 or 0.99507864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00884978 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

