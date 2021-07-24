Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,431,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,070,000. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seer by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

