SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLS. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

