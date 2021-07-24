SG Americas Securities LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

