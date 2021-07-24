SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 70.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

