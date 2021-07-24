SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sterling Construction by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

