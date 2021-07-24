SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $102,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE opened at $61.63 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

