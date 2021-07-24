Shadows Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $468,625.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

