Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 33,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 271,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

