Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

