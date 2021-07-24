Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,374.07. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

