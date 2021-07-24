Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
KAPE opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £671.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.44.
About Kape Technologies
