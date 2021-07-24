Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KAPE opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £671.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.44.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

