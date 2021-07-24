Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £403.97 million and a PE ratio of 49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,095.29. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

