Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

Signature Bank stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

