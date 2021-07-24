Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.25. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,805 shares.

SBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

