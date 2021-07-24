Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.