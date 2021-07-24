Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $7.84. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 45,406 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

