Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.36

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.36 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.54). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,901,394 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.