Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

