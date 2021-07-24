Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 36537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

