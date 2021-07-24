Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of SKX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

