Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $411,011.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.