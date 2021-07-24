SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,665 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SLM by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 39,226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

