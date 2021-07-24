SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. SLM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

