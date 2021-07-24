SLM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,443 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,904% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $46,532,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

