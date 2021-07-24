SmartCash (SMART) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $148,107.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,926.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.68 or 0.06401056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.09 or 0.01353176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00371733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.00614712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00374463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00292180 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

