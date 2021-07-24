Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Down 3.5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.60. 3,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,513,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

