Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

