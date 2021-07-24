Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $15,942,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

