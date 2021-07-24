Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.