Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLSSF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

