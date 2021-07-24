SONO (SONO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $11,317.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,926.97 or 1.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00033898 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.15 or 0.01208930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00368353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00427361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

