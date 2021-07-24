Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to C at TheStreet

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.