Soundwatch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,361 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Intel makes up 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

