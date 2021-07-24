Sourcerock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 90,890 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 1.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

