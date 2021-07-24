Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

