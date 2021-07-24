Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

