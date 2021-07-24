Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.