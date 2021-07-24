Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,252,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 614,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

