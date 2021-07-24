Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of SPKE opened at $11.58 on Friday. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $410.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

