SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XTL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

XTL opened at $99.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.